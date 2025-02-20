Zimbabwe: Govt Says It Is 'Testing Equipment' As Military Tanks Are Spotted Along Borrowdale Road

19 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE military tanks spotted along Harare's Borrowdale Road are part of a routine exercise and not a cause for alarm, government has said.

This statement followed widespread speculation and public anxiety after several videos circulated online showing about 21 military tanks along Borrowdale Road, an unusual sight in Zimbabwe.

The last time military tanks appeared was during the violent protests following the 2018 disputed elections and before that, it was during the 2017 coup that removed the late former President Robert Mugabe from power.

Responding to concerns raised on X, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, said, "There is a scheduled exercise to test equipment which is taking place today. Nothing to be concerned about."

There is a scheduled exercise to test equipment which is taking place today. Nothing to be concerned about.-- Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 19, 2025

The incident comes amid rising political tensions and factionalism in the ruling party, ZANU PF.

One faction supports President Emmerson Mnangagwa remaining in office beyond his current term, while the other insists on adhering to constitutional term limits.

Support your Zimbabwe Defence Force, ZDF as it goes through the routine of ensuring all its battle systems are in tip-top state!!! #ZDF, KEEPING YOU SECURE AND DEFENDED!!!!! https://t.co/8ZGGPjdGyL-- dhonzamusoro007 (@dhonzamusoro007) February 19, 2025

