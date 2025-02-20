Malawi: Over Half Billion Kwacha Being Distributed to 1200 Households in Thyolo to Ease Hunger Crisis

19 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

At least 1,920 ultra-poor households in Traditional Authority (TA) Mbawera, Thyolo, are set to receive lifesaving financial support as the Foundation for Community and Capacity Development (FOCCAD) disburses K532.8 million over the next three months to cushion them from the devastating effects of prolonged dry spells and food shortages.

Each affected household will receive K92,500 per month, enabling them to purchase much-needed food supplies as maize prices soar to K95,000 per 50kg bag. The initiative, funded by the European Union (EU) through the ECHO Malawi Drought Response Project, is being implemented by FOCCAD under CARE Malawi in eight districts across the eastern and southern regions.

FOCCAD's District Natural Resources Management and Resilience Field Officer, Lameck Allen, highlighted the urgency of the intervention, noting that many families--especially lactating mothers, child-headed households, the elderly, and persons with disabilities--were at risk of severe hunger.

Thyolo District Council's Social Welfare Officer for Social Cash Transfer, Madalitso Nowa, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its role in reducing poverty and hunger among the district's most vulnerable.

For beneficiaries like Elizabeth Mawaya and Wyson Selengu, the cash relief is a lifeline. With maize prices beyond reach for many families, the disbursement means they can now afford to put food on the table and avoid the threat of starvation.

Traditional Authority Mbawera echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the intervention brings hope to struggling communities and demonstrates the power of targeted relief efforts in tackling hunger and economic hardship in Malawi's most affected regions.

