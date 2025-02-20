Malawi: MCP Officials Work to Restore Order Amid Chaos in Mchinji Primary-Election

Senior officials of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are working tirelessly to restore order at the venue of the party's primary elections to select parliamentary and councilor candidates for the upcoming elections in the Mchinji South constituency.

Reliable sources have revealed that after the vote counting process, one of the vote counters stepped outside and announced to supporters of a particular candidate that their preferred candidate had won the parliamentary primary. This announcement sparked chaos and commotion at the venue.

Six candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat, including Lita Langa, Thokozani Gezile Msiska, Joyce Banda, Mapitiro Chibisa, John Paul, and Lawrence Kanyemba.

Meanwhile, the race for the councilor position in Boma Ward has attracted four candidates: Dan Kachikoti, Lawrence Chikhasu, James Ganya, and Yonas Mtanga. In Msechembe Ward, the councilor race is contested by Yohane Mwale, Esnart Chitawo Lungu, and Dennis Lazaro.

The MCP leadership is now focused on calming tensions and ensuring that the selection process is conducted fairly and transparently to avoid further disruptions. The party is determined to present strong candidates for the upcoming elections, which are crucial for maintaining its influence in the Mchinji South constituency.