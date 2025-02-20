Namibia: Rehoboth Pupils Celebrate the Life of Sam Nujoma

19 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Pupils from various schools at Rehoboth recently hosted events honouring the life and legacy of the first president of an independent Namibia, Sam Nujoma.

The event brought together pupils, school staff, counsellors, and members of the community to reflect on Nujoma's extraordinary life and the profound impact he had on the nation and the world.

Speaking at an event held at Dr Lemmer High School, Rehoboth mayor Justin Coetzee said Nujoma's dedication to the country's independence will never be forgotten, alongside his role in uniting the country and laying its foundation for democratic values.

"Nujoma's leadership inspired countless Namibians and people around the world. His dedication to independence and his tireless efforts in shaping the nation have left a legacy that will guide Namibians for generations to come," Coetzee said.

He said Nujoma's hard work will remain a cornerstone of national identity and Namibians are deeply grateful for the sacrifices he made.

"Through his vision, commitment and unyielding passion for the well-being of Namibian people, Nujoma transformed Namibia into a symbol of resilience, democracy and unity. Nujoma's enduring legacy continues to inspire everyone worldwide," Coetzee said.

Deborah Libbert, a Grade 11 pupil at Dr Lemmer High School, said Nujoma has done a lot for Namibia and he will always be remembered.

"Because of Nujoma's relentless determination, heroic efforts and contributions, young Namibians can attend school freely. It is pleasing to know that many pupils were inspired to embrace the opportunities made possible by Nujoma's sacrifices," Libbert said.

At the same event, reverend Heinz Mouton said Nujoma's life, memories, legacy, leadership and presidency set the foundation for prosperity, peace, and a bright furture for Namibians to continue building a more just and equitable society.

"The ability to put yourselves in the shoes of another is the foundation of good deeds. Empathy and good deeds make you a better person and it sensitizes you to the needs and perspectives of others," Mouton said.

At St Joseph's Primary School, staff performed the song 'Tu Na Tuu Emonathano', as a tribute to the unwavering spirit of Nujoma.

In a tribute speech, councillor Mara Beukes said: "Nujoma made remarkable contributions to our nation's independence, unity and progress. As we remember his legacy, may we continue to be inspired by his dedication, resilience and vision for a free and prosperous Namibia. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Nujoma family during this difficult time. Rest in power, Sam Nujoma."

