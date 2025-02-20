Rwanda: Gisenyi Hospital Raises Alarm Over Unsafe Abortions in Rural Areas

The Director General of Gisenyi Hospital, Dr. Oreste Tuganeyezu, has raised concerns over the prevalence of unsafe abortions in rural areas, attributing the issue to stigma and cultural beliefs that prevent women from seeking safe medical care.

Medical studies show that unsafe abortions can lead to severe health complications, including infertility, life-threatening infections, incomplete abortion (where pregnancy tissue remains in the uterus), and damage to internal organs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 73 million induced abortions occur worldwide each year. Of these, six out of ten (61%) result from unintended pregnancies, while three out of ten (29%) of all pregnancies end in induced abortion.

The WHO defines unsafe abortion as a procedure to terminate a pregnancy performed by individuals lacking the necessary skills or conducted in environments that do not meet minimal medical standards.

In areas served by Gisenyi Hospital--including Rubavu, Nyabihu, and Rutsiro Districts--the high prevalence of unsafe abortions is linked to limited education and deep-rooted social stigma.

"Cases of women and girls resorting to unsafe abortions are still reported here," Dr. Tuganeyezu said. "This is caused by stigma and cultural beliefs within our communities."

He emphasised that cultural attitudes present a significant challenge. "In this area, a female over 18 is considered an adult, yet if she becomes pregnant, she is often discouraged by the community or her parents from seeking safe abortion services," he explained.

A nurse at Gisenyi Hospital, who preffered to remain annoyomus confirmed that women experiencing complications from incomplete abortions frequently seek medical attention.

"We regularly receive women with heavy bleeding caused by incomplete abortions," the nurse revealed.

The need for open dialogue

Dr. Tuganeyezu stressed the importance of fostering open discussions to combat stigma and improve access to safe abortion services.

"There is a need to educate communities about safe abortion, the health risks of unsafe abortion, and to hold more dialogues to break down stigma," he said.

Husna Vestine Umulisa, Deputy Executive Director for The Great Lakes Initiative for Human Rights and Development (GLIHD), echoed these concerns, highlighting that many people in districts such as Kirehe, Nyarugenge, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, and Gisagara remain unaware of their reproductive rights.

Umulisa also pointed out the barriers women face when seeking care at religiously affiliated health facilities.

"Women and girls are often denied access to safe abortion services at religious-based health institutions like those run by the Catholic Church and other faiths," she noted.

She advocated for the decentralization of safe abortion services to community health centers, warning that dangerous methods, such as using soap or cassava, are still practiced in some areas.

According to Umulisa, Ngororero, Bugesera, and Muhanga Districts also report high rates of unsafe abortions due to entrenched religious and cultural beliefs.

Changing mindsets

In low-income settings, many women lack information about safe abortion, and the procedure remains a taboo topic in rural communities. Adelphine Dusingizimana, a 25-year-old teacher in Rutsiro District, reflected on the prevailing attitudes.

"I cannot do that; it is considered a bad habit, and girls are not encouraged to seek abortions in our community."

Samuel Bagire, a Youth Volunteer in Rubavu District, offered a more nuanced perspective. "Whether safe abortion is acceptable depends on the reason behind it. If my sister were raped, I would encourage her to seek help," he said.

He acknowledged the conflict between personal beliefs and religious teachings. "According to the Bible, abortion is considered killing a person, but there are mindsets we need to change in Rwandan society," he added. "Personally, I rely on my religious beliefs, but I understand the need for some changes."