Nigeria: We Won't Support Transgender Boxing in Nigeria, Says NBF

Interim President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Azania Omo-Agege, says the federation will not support any move aimed at promoting transgender boxing in the country.

Omo-Agege said this on Wednesday in Abuja, while expressing concerns over the proposed visit of Boris Vandervorst, president of the World Boxing Federation (WBF), where he is expected to promote transgender boxing.

"This move is not in the best interest of Nigerians," he said.

According to Omo-Agege, Vandervorst has allegedly been in the forefront of championing transgender boxing in the world.

"He became prominent when he allegedly gave the World Boxing platform to controversial Algerian transgender boxer Imane Khalif to participate at the Paris Olympics.

"You know that the majority of the boxers that represent Nigeria are from the military circle, and you recall recently that President Bola Tinubu had pronounced a ban on transgender people in the military.

"So, do you want them to disobey the president because they want to represent Nigeria? This is the reason we will not welcome it in the country."

Omo-Agege criticised those championing the move and Vandervorst coming, especially at the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), accusing them of prioritising personal interests over national concerns.

The NBF president wondered why those who led Nigerian boxers to a disastrous doping test outing and were eventually banned as a result could still be allowed in the Nigerian boxing circle.

He said that boxing as a sport would collapse in the country if the agenda of transgenderism was allowed to succeed.

Omo-Agege called on the Nigerian sporting authority to critically assess the issue while also being mindful of President Tinubu's disposition towards transgender people.

He commended the International Boxing Association (IBA) president, Umar Kremlev, for his unrelenting support towards Nigerian boxers, noting that the 500 boxing gloves donated to Nigerian boxers recently demonstrated his love for Nigerian boxing.

Omo-Agege also commended the president of the African Boxing Confederation, Eyassu Wossen, for his role in developing boxing in Africa. (NAN)