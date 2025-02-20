South Africa: Namaqualand K9 Bessie Leads Police Officers to Drug Bust On N7 Highway

press release

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile welcomed the conviction and sentencing imposed on 40-year-old Arnony Saunders.

Preliminary reports disclose that 08 September 2022, members attached to Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics Vredendal, Namaqualand K9 unit and Provincial Traffic conducted vehicle checkpoint on the N7 highway on the boarders of the Western and Northern Cape. During the operation they stopped and searched a taxi travelling from Cape Town. Upon searching the vehicle they required the assistance of K9 'Bessie', a trained narcotics dog, which responded positively to a bag in front of the suspect. They requested the unidentified man to exit the vehicle with his bag upon which they searched the contents in his presence which resulted in the confiscation of 100 mandrax tablets and 37 grams of tik.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for dealing in mandrax and tik. The investigating officer Warrant Officer Lynette Tubb faced the gruelling onslaught of the defence lawyer however she calmly answered the questions referring to her statement. The investigating officer was found to be a credible witness.

On Monday 17 February 2025 in the Klawer Regional Court, Judge Rowan Roopnariaa sentenced Arnony Saunders to an effective five years in prison for dealing in drugs.