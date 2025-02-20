South Africa to Host a 'Fruitful' First G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

South Africa's G20 Sous Sherpas, Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo and Advocate Nokukhanya Jele, have expressed confidence in the success of the first G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola will host the meeting on Thursday and Friday at Nasrec, Johannesburg, welcoming his international counterparts.

Ahead of the gathering, Ambassador Mabhongo and Advocate Jele briefed the media on the significance of the event, outlining its objectives, key attendees, and expected outcomes.

"We have every faith and confidence that the next two days will be fruitful, useful and successful," Jele said.

South Africa assumed the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024, under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability".

The country has successfully hosted its first Sherpa meetings from 9 - 10 December 2024 and has since been conducting various G20 working group meetings.

Jele explained to the media that the G20 comprises two tracks: a Sherpa Track, led by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which consists of 15 sectoral working groups, and a Finance Track, led by the National Treasury, which includes eight sectoral working groups.

"South Africa's G20 Presidency carries tremendous responsibility, given that the decisions taken by the G20 can impact the lives of all members of the global community, notably the most vulnerable and needy.

"South Africa is the only African country that is a permanent member of the G20 and therefore this is the first time in the G20's history that an African country will preside over this August bloc of developing and developed countries," Jele said.

Global Challenges and South Africa's G20 Priorities

With the world facing multiple challenges, including sustainable development setbacks, South Africa's Presidency seeks to promote global solidarity and multilateral cooperation.

Advocate Jele emphasised that the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting has become an important platform for discussions on international issues and cooperation.

"The world faces a myriad of global challenges and continued Sustainable Development reversals. The current global situation suggests that the international community requires a profound paradigm shift characterised by solidarity, harmony and mutual respect.

"In this regard, the G20 has a significant role to play in fostering global cooperation, collaboration and partnership to address these challenges and achieve sustainable development," she said.

At the core of South Africa's G20 presidency, the country aims to secure urgent progress on shared global goals.

"The meeting of G20 foreign ministers has grown in importance and become a valuable forum for discussions on a wide range of international issues and matters of shared concern.

"G20 Foreign ministers are uniquely placed to monitor major global risks, convene dialogs on strategic matters and encourage cooperation to revive multilateralism in addressing global challenges," Jele said.

Programme of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Ambassador Mabhongo outlined the programme of the two-day meeting and priorities for South Africa's G20 Presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting, followed by discussions on the global geopolitical landscape.

"This is one of the reasons that we have convened the meeting of foreign ministers, so that they can reflect on the geopolitical situation that the world faces today and see how the G20 can position itself to respond and contribute to that," the Ambassador said.

The second day of deliberations will focus on South Africa's overarching priorities, which include strengthening disaster resilience and response, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilising finance for just energy transitions, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Mabhongo explained that these are the four over aching priorities that the President announced as being the guiding light for South Africa's presidency.

"In addition to this, we have established three high level task forces, the first one is on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reduced inequality. The second one is on food security and the third one is on artificial intelligence for sustainable development," he said.

The ambassador importantly noted that South Africa's Presidency is the last in the first cycle of G20 presidencies since the forum was elevated to leaders' level.

"One of the aims of our presidency is to undertake a review of the G20 at 20. That is, to see what has the G20 achieved during the past 20 years. So this is part of the work that will be done during our presidency," Mabhongo said.

Addressing debt and economic inequality

South Africa also aims to address the high cost of capital for developing nations, which remains a major barrier to economic growth. The G20 Presidency will also focus on broadening the G20 Compact with Africa, a partnership co-chaired by South Africa and Germany, to enhance its effectiveness.

"When we talk about debt and some of the challenges that are facing developing countries, we cannot shy away from the fact that there is a problem with the cost of capital. Therefore South Africa seeks, during its presidency, to also undertake a review of the cost of capital, why is it that developing countries struggle and have to pay higher when they borrow to finance their debt and other challenges than other countries.

"We also seek to work on a broadened compact with Africa. During our presidency, we therefore wish to also see how we can expand and make this compact with Africa more impactful and more effective," the Ambassador said.

Furthermore, Mabhongo said discussions on critical minerals, a key topic in global forums like the United Nations and G7, will be prioritised.

In terms of the attendance of the of the meeting, Mabhongo said all G20 members will be represented.

"We also have a list of guest countries or invited countries, all of them have also confirmed their attendance, so we look forward to a very good and successful meeting of foreign ministers at the beginning of our G20 Presidency," he said.