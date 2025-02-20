South Africa, EU Strengthen Strategic Partnership At Ministerial Dialogue

South Africa and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership during the 16th Session of the Ministerial Political Dialogue on Wednesday in Cape Town.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, along with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, co-chaired the dialogue in the context of the EU-South Africa Strategic Partnership.

"The EU-South Africa Ministerial Political Dialogue builds on the joint aspiration to further the strategic partnership, which has grown in depth and ambition over the years.

"The political and security cooperation is strong, and so are trade and investment relations: South Africa is the EU's largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, and the EU is South Africa's first trade and investment partner," a joint communique said.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuizen, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gawarube and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Blade Nzimande.

The High Representative's three-day visit to Africa at the beginning of her mandate signals the EU's commitment to the partnership with South Africa and with the continent.

The Ministerial Political Dialogue is a key milestone ahead of the 8th European Union-South Africa Summit, which is scheduled for 13 March 2025.

The political engagements between the European Union and South Africa contribute to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the European Union's partnership with Africa.

In this context, both sides underscored the importance of holding the European Union- African Union Ministerial Meeting and Summit in 2025.

"The Ministerial Political Dialogue presented an opportunity for the European Union and South Africa to reiterate their common commitment to multilateralism, a consistent approach to the rules-based international order, and the centrality of the United Nations Charter.

"The parties further agreed on the need to reform the UN Security Council, recognising the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, democratic and accountable," a joint communique said.

Addressing global conflicts, both sides affirmed their unwavering commitment to act in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles.

Both sides noted with distress the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world.

The parties also reaffirmed that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state and affirmed that all parties in conflicts must comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law," the joint communique said.

Both sides further agreed that, guided by these principles, to support efforts towards a just peace in Ukraine, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, the DRC and other major conflicts around the globe.

The European Union and South Africa also discussed their cooperation in multilateral and regional fora, focusing in particular on their joint efforts to promote human rights and sustainable development and to address climate change.

The European Union emphasised its alignment with and support for South Africa G20's presidency priorities.

In view of the Summit, the European Union and South Africa also looked at their economic, trade and investment agenda, including outstanding issues on both sides.

"Underlining the importance of a just energy transition, the European Union and South Africa reviewed opportunities to step up cooperation on sustainable value chains, including critical raw materials with a view to further their respective competitiveness, economic security and decarbonisation efforts.

"The parties agreed that critical minerals have emerged as a pivotal topic on the global stage, reflecting a critical role in driving industrialisation, technological innovation, and inclusive economic growth. South Africa underscored the need for the transition to a low carbon economy to be just, enhance energy security and create jobs. The two sides acknowledged the role of regulatory cooperation, investment facilitation, as well as of businesses in driving these initiatives," the joint communique said.

The European Union and South Africa further welcomed the robust collaboration in the areas of education, research and innovation.

Both sides discussed opportunities to further enhance cooperation on open science and nuclear medical applications, to ensure progress on South Africa joining the Clean Hydrogen Mission of Mission Innovation.

This is to broaden the participation of South Africa in the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (R&I) Horizon Europe and in the Marie Skl̸odowska-Curie Actions as well as to promote mobility and cooperation through Erasmus+.

The European Union and South Africa further agreed that international trade is an important engine for inclusive economic growth, combating poverty and hunger and promoting sustainable development and the SDGs.

"The EU and South Africa also stressed that for trade and investment to act as a driver of global growth, well-being and prosperity, a transparent rules-based multilateral trading system, that is non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable and sustainable is a necessity. Both sides reaffirmed that the WTO must be at the core such a multilateral trading system," said the joint communique.