Zimbabwe: Hurungwe Man Kills Wife, Niece and Village Head

A Hurungwe man has been arrested on allegations of killing his wife, niece and their village head in cold blood in a space of two days.

The suspect is Trymore Tore aged 37.

Police say their preliminary investigations have established that Tore and his wife were having domestic disputes and their village head Kuwesu Masawu, 56, got into crossfire after he tried mediate between the couple.

The bodies of the three victims were found dead on 17th February 2025 at Mubairecheni Village, Chundu, Hurungwe.

"The first victim who is the suspect's wife, Moline Chibayanzara (21), was found dead in a pit latrine with multiple injuries on the head.

"The body was wrapped in a blue blanket," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

The second victim, a 17-year-old female juvenile, who is the suspect's niece was discovered about 60 metres from Tore's homestead with a swollen head and a cut on the forehead.

"The body was covered with tree branches and a knife was recovered beside the body.

The third victim Musawu who was the village head, was discovered buried in a shallow grave behind the suspect's house with a decapitated head and a deep cut on the neck.

According to Nyathi, Tore and his wife were allegedly heard by villagers quarrelling at their homestead on 15th February 2025.

Masawu was last seen going to the suspect's homestead to mediate a dispute between the couple, while the second suspect was also last seen going to the suspect's homestead to watch movies on 16 February 2025.