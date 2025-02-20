Nigeria: Visa Denial By Canada - Defence Chief Musa Provides More Details

19 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The defence chief says Nigeria deserves respect and that it must not tolerate disrespect from Canada and any other country.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, says the military met all the requirements and passed through all the processes in respect of the recent visa application to the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria.

Mr Musa, a general, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, when he received the Armed Forces of Nigeria contingent who won medals at the just concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

He said some people who commented on Nigeria's participation in the sporting event spoke from the point of ignorance.

"On the issue of the denial of the visa, we must not travel abroad. Nigeria is good enough for all of us.

"We had an agreement, we were invited, a programme was sent, we followed our requirements and the process.

"Everybody knows members of the armed forces will never take shortcuts. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, the NSA, everybody is aware about this journey and we followed the process.

"But for reasons best known to them, most of the teams remember, like the team captain did not go, the medical doctor was not there, the physiotherapist did not go.

"All those that were important for the team were not given visas. And the question is why?

"Well, I'm happy that the federal government is also looking at that aspect," the defence chief said.

Mr Musa said it was important for people to understand that Nigerians deserve respect all over the world, adding that Nigeria must never accommodate disrespect from anybody.

He commended participants in the games for making Nigeria proud, adding that they left an indelible mark on the hearts of those they met during the journey.

"You are the true embodiment of the invictus spirit, unconquered, unbroken and unstoppable," the CDS added.

The issue of visa denial by Canada has in the past week dominated the national discourse with many frowning at the action of Canada.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.