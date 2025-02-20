South Africa: 2025 Budget - Close Out Period Extended to 12 March

National Treasury says the embargo on budget documents made available to certain members of the media and economists during the budget lock-up until the Minister was to start his Budget Speech on 19 February 2025, is lifted and reporting thereon is allowed.

"However, officials of the National Treasury will not be providing comments or responding to queries related to the budget documents originally scheduled for release on 19 February 2025," said Treasury in a statement.

This comes after the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said in a media briefing that the tabling of the 2025/26 annual budget, scheduled for 19 February 2025, was postponed to 12 March 2025.

The Minister was scheduled to outline the financial, economic, and social commitments that the government would prioritise in its planned expenditure as part of the 2025 Budget Speech in the National Assembly at 2pm.

"The close out period that was expected to end on 19 February 2025 is extended until 12 March 2025 in line with the National Treasury's investor engagement strategy."

Treasury said during this period, there would be no senior officials available as preparation of the publication of the 2025 budget will be underway.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Cabinet's continuing deliberations on the 2025 Budget would deliver outcomes that will protect vulnerable citizens and lay a platform for economic growth.