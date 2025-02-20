Africa: Somali Govt Denies Former PM Roble Diplomatic Passport for South Africa Trip

19 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi — Somalia's federal government has refused to issue former Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble a letter of approval to travel to South Africa on a diplomatic passport, sources told Shabelle TV on Wednesday.

Roble, invited by the Somali community in South Africa, is reportedly traveling with members of parliament and former ministers. The decision to deny the approval said to have come from the country's top leadership, has raised questions, though no official explanation has been provided.

The former prime minister is expected to leave for South Africa on Thursday using his Swedish passport, according to sources.

Roble's tenure as prime minister was marked by his significant role in supporting the current leadership's rise during a turbulent election period. The motives behind the government's refusal remain unclear.

