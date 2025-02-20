South Africa: Higher Education Committee Concerned By Wits University's Lack of Student Engagement

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has welcomed today's engagement with the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) on its readiness for the 2025 academic year.

The committee expressed concern and confusion over a letter from Wits University's senior management, which questioned the committee's authority to summon the institution to appear and account for governance-related matters. In response, the committee firmly reminded Wits that, as a publicly funded institution, it is obligated to participate in the accountability ecosystem. This includes appearing before parliamentary committees and providing answers on its use of public funds allocated through Parliament's appropriations.

The committee stressed that students are the primary stakeholders of universities, and that university management should be readily available to meet with them, particularly at the beginning of the academic year. Committee Chairperson Mr Tebogo Letsie said: "Regular meetings with students are crucial in minimising problems. While policies might appear progressive on paper, they become obstacles to progress if not developed through proper consultation with all stakeholders."

The committee found it disturbing that the Wits Student Representative Council reported that students were sleeping wherever they could find shelter due to the unavailability of student accommodation at Wits. The committee questioned the university's policy requiring students to settle some of their debt before registration and wanted to know how students are expected to find the necessary funds. The committee also expressed concerns about the high cost of student accommodation accredited by the university, which is contributing to the overall high cost of education.

The committee also highlighted the necessity of studying the Higher Education Act clause-by-clause. The committee noted that the Department of Higher Education and Training has rendered itself ineffective as universities leverage their statutes to extend the term of office of Vice Chancellors. The committee said the department has allowed universities to operate outside of the provisions of the Act, leading to non-compliance with the set terms for senior administrators.

The department supported the call by the committee to review the Higher Education Act, calling it an anomaly that universities governed by the same Act can determine different statutes that are not in line with the Act.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for their absence during critical meetings where their responses to challenges were needed. "We have requested NSFAS to review their systems to ensure that no students have been defunded incorrectly and to implement corrective measures where necessary," said Mr Letsie. "No university can survive without the state's intervention through NSFAS."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee said there should be efforts to get Wits back to normal and that the university should make concessions and allow returning students to register despite outstanding debt. Upon obtaining their qualification, the chances of the university recouping those funds increase.

The committee welcomed the commitment made by the minister that she would visit Wits with the NSFAS team to engage students' concerns.