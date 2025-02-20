Zimbabwe: Zim Has Enough ARVs for 6 Months - Minister

Zimbabwe has enough stock of anti-retro viral drugs for the coming six months, with procurement of further supplies to last up to the end of the year already in progress, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora has said.

He said this in the National Assembly yesterday during question time.

The questions from legislators arose following the global suspension of development and humanitarian aid by United States President Donald Trump.

The US channelled most of the assistance through the US Agency for International Development, whose work has been scaled down by the Executive Order issued by the US leader.

Yesterday, Dr Mombeshora said Government was working to ensure that gains by the country in combating HIV and Aids were preserved.

"We are doing everything to ensure that we don't reverse the gains we have made in the fight against HIV and Aids," he said.

"As a matter of policy, we already have supplies of the ARVs for the next six months and procurement processes to get drugs that will last until the end of the year are already under way."

Dr Mombeshora added that even if the US government were to reverse its policy position, that will not affect the contingency measures adopted by Government.

"We will soon come to this august House seeking your support for additional funding to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply of the drugs," he said.

The Minister said 31 percent of the ARVs in the country were procured through US funding while rest were bought by Government through the National Aids Council and other development partners.

Zimbabwe achieved the 95-95-95 targets in 2022, aimed at ensuring that 95 percent of HIV positive people are aware of their status, 95 percent are on treatment and 95 percent of those on treatment have a suppressed viral load.