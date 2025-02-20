Nigeria: Eliminate All Bandits, Army Chief Tells Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has vowed to eliminate bandits across Nigeria, focusing on Katsina State.

He made this declaration on Wednesday during his maiden operational visit to the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Natsinta Barracks, Katsina. The visit aimed to assess the brigade's operational performance in the ongoing fight against banditry.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with senior officers, Lt. Gen. Oluyede emphasised the military's commitment to eradicating banditry and restoring regional security.

"I'm on an operational visit to Katsina State's 17 Brigade to appraise their activities, understand their challenges, and address them swiftly so they can carry out their duties effectively," he stated.

Acknowledging the progress made by the brigade, he commended their efforts but urged them to intensify their operations.

"You will agree with me that the brigade has been doing well. However, I am here to charge them to do more so that we can eliminate all these bandits from the state and ensure a safer Katsina," he added.

Reiterating the military's core responsibility to defend Nigeria, stressing that eradicating bandits was crucial for national security and development.

"Our mission is clear--eliminate all bandits so Nigerians can live peacefully. This will create room for development and ensure a secure environment for all," he declared.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede was received at Natsinta Barracks by the 17 Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Babatunde Omopariola.

Katsina State has been one of the worst-hit areas by banditry, with communities facing frequent attacks.

The Army Chief's visit underscores the military's renewed determination to end the menace and restore regional stability.