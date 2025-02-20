Nigeria: Zamfara Market Explosion - NEMA Confirms 4 Deaths, 50 Injured

20 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor

National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed that four persons lost their lives while 50 others sustained injuries in the Talata Mafara market explosion in Zamfara State on Tuesday.

In a statement, yesterday, NEMA's Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the agency swiftly deployed a rescue team from its Sokoto Operations Office to respond to the incident.

Preliminary findings revealed that the explosion, which was caused by fire, destroyed shops and stalls in the market.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the explosion was triggered by a cigarette butt carelessly discarded, igniting combustible materials in the market.

Among the injured, 46 people were taken to Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where they are receiving treatment in orthopedics, surgery, ICU burn unit and ENT departments.

NEMA said it was working closely with the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant authorities to provide support to victims.

Emergency response efforts were ongoing to assist affected traders and prevent further casualties, the agency noted.

