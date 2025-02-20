Nigeria: Army Chief Pledges Greater Rewards for Gallant, Outstanding Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to reward officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) who are outstanding and perform gallantly in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations to eradicate security challenges in troubled parts of the country.

Oluyede made the declaration on Wednesday in separate remarks to troops of 3 and 17 Brigades of the Nigerian Army, respectively located in Kano and Katsina states, while continuing his operational tour of NA formations in the North West theatre of operations.

The COAS lauded the troops for the successes recorded in the ongoing Anti Banditry Operations Code named Operation Fasan Yamma, describing it as a reflection of their commitment to the operation.

He encouraged the troops to conduct more vigorous onslaughts to completely eliminate the terrorists and insurgents.

He intimated the troops of the provision of adequate combat enablers to enhance their operational effectiveness.

Gen Oluyede lamented that he is highly disturbed by the predicament faced by soldiers who have no post-service homes after their discharge from active service to the nation and promised to expand the Affordable Housing Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) Scheme to enable them to own a house of their own before retiring from service.

The COAS also maintained that the accommodation challenges in the barracks are being tackled head-on to provide improved living conditions for troops and their families.

He enjoined them to be professional and reciprocate the government's gesture by ensuring adequate maintenance of their equipment and facilities to sustain their durability.

The COAS later took time to inspect the state of facilities in Bukavu Barracks, Kano, as well as Natsinta Barracks, Katsina.

Earlier, the COAS was briefed on the operational activities of 8 Division cum Sector 2 Operation Fasan Yamna and 17 Brigade by the General Officer Commanding, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, and Brigadier General Babatunde Omopariola, respectively, while Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur briefed the Army Chief on the security situation in Kano State.

The COAS was accompanied by the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj Gen Robert Sinjen; Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj Gen Erema Akerejola; Commander Infantry Corps, Maj Gen Abdulkalifa Ibrahim; General Officer Commanding 1 Division Maj Gen Mayerinso Saraso; and the Provost Marshal (Army), Maj Gen Ahmed Garba.

The high point of the visit was the laying of wreaths by the COAS at the Heroes Wall of the Headquarters 17 Brigade in honour of the memories of the fallen heroes and an unarmed combat demonstration by troops of 3 Brigade.