Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle of Provincial Secretaries-General

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday conducted a reshuffle of provincial secretary-generals, on the proposal of the minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning.

Under the reshuffle, 14 executives are promoted to secretaries-general, four secretaries-general transferred to other provinces and the duties of six secretaries-general are terminated.

The promoted Secretaries general of provinces are as follow:

- Rachid Cherid, province of Adrar,

- Nacer Zougari, province of Biskra,

- Mourad Rahmouni, province of Blida,

- Fateh Helilou, province of Jijel,

- Abdelhakim Fekraoui, province of Annaba,

- Mohamed Ben Bakhma, province of Guelma,

- Fathi Lilah, province of M'sila,

- Akli Ouali, province of El Bayadh,

- Mohamed Messar, province of Bordj Bou Areridj,

- Abdelhamid Hebaz, province of Tissemsilt,

- Zohra Bousbaa, province of Aïn Temouchent,

- Messaoud Slimani, province of Beni Abbès,

- Hicham Mahi, province of Touggourt,

- Belkacem Boudia, province of Djanet.

The following Secretaries general have been transferred to other provinces:

- Abdelkader Saadi to the province of Saida,

- Diab Bousmaet, province of El Tarf,

- Kaci Amrane, province of Tindouf,

- Abdelaziz Djouadi, province of Khenchela.

The duties of six Secretaries general have been terminated:

- Mohamed Goura, province of Saida (admitted to retirement),

- El Hadj Khettal, province of M'Sila,

- Kheira Telli, province of El Bayadh,

- Tounsi Bouden, province of El Tarf,

- Rabah Ali, province of Khenchela,

- Noureddine Saidani, province of Beni Abbas (admitted to retirement).