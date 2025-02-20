Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle of Provincial Secretaries-General

19 February 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday conducted a reshuffle of provincial secretary-generals, on the proposal of the minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning.

Under the reshuffle, 14 executives are promoted to secretaries-general, four secretaries-general transferred to other provinces and the duties of six secretaries-general are terminated.

The promoted Secretaries general of provinces are as follow:

- Rachid Cherid, province of Adrar,

- Nacer Zougari, province of Biskra,

- Mourad Rahmouni, province of Blida,

- Fateh Helilou, province of Jijel,

- Abdelhakim Fekraoui, province of Annaba,

- Mohamed Ben Bakhma, province of Guelma,

- Fathi Lilah, province of M'sila,

- Akli Ouali, province of El Bayadh,

- Mohamed Messar, province of Bordj Bou Areridj,

- Abdelhamid Hebaz, province of Tissemsilt,

- Zohra Bousbaa, province of Aïn Temouchent,

- Messaoud Slimani, province of Beni Abbès,

- Hicham Mahi, province of Touggourt,

- Belkacem Boudia, province of Djanet.

The following Secretaries general have been transferred to other provinces:

- Abdelkader Saadi to the province of Saida,

- Diab Bousmaet, province of El Tarf,

- Kaci Amrane, province of Tindouf,

- Abdelaziz Djouadi, province of Khenchela.

The duties of six Secretaries general have been terminated:

- Mohamed Goura, province of Saida (admitted to retirement),

- El Hadj Khettal, province of M'Sila,

- Kheira Telli, province of El Bayadh,

- Tounsi Bouden, province of El Tarf,

- Rabah Ali, province of Khenchela,

- Noureddine Saidani, province of Beni Abbas (admitted to retirement).

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.