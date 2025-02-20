Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle of Provincial Secretaries-General

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday conducted a reshuffle of provincial secretary-generals, on the proposal of the minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning.
Under the reshuffle, 14 executives are promoted to secretaries-general, four secretaries-general transferred to other provinces and the duties of six secretaries-general are terminated.
The promoted Secretaries general of provinces are as follow:
- Rachid Cherid, province of Adrar,
- Nacer Zougari, province of Biskra,
- Mourad Rahmouni, province of Blida,
- Fateh Helilou, province of Jijel,
- Abdelhakim Fekraoui, province of Annaba,
- Mohamed Ben Bakhma, province of Guelma,
- Fathi Lilah, province of M'sila,
- Akli Ouali, province of El Bayadh,
- Mohamed Messar, province of Bordj Bou Areridj,
- Abdelhamid Hebaz, province of Tissemsilt,
- Zohra Bousbaa, province of Aïn Temouchent,
- Messaoud Slimani, province of Beni Abbès,
- Hicham Mahi, province of Touggourt,
- Belkacem Boudia, province of Djanet.
The following Secretaries general have been transferred to other provinces:
- Abdelkader Saadi to the province of Saida,
- Diab Bousmaet, province of El Tarf,
- Kaci Amrane, province of Tindouf,
- Abdelaziz Djouadi, province of Khenchela.
The duties of six Secretaries general have been terminated:
- Mohamed Goura, province of Saida (admitted to retirement),
- El Hadj Khettal, province of M'Sila,
- Kheira Telli, province of El Bayadh,
- Tounsi Bouden, province of El Tarf,
- Rabah Ali, province of Khenchela,
- Noureddine Saidani, province of Beni Abbas (admitted to retirement).