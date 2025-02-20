Kenya Defends Hosting RSF Terming Nairobi Meeting As Nonpartisan

Nairobi — Kenya has defended the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese civilian groups' tabling of a roadmap and proposed leadership in Nairobi saying it aligns with its role in peace negotiations.

Foresign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi termed Tuesday's event as nonpartisan, dismissing claims of meddling.

Mudavadi cited Kenya's history in conflict mediation and reaffirmed its commitment to providing a non-partisan platform for affected parties.

In a statement defending Kenya's decision to allow a sanctioned Sudanese militia to hold a meeting in Nairobi, Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya's involvement is solely aimed at supporting conflict resolution.

He highlighted the Machakos Protocol of 2002, concluded in Kenya, which ended the Second Sudanese Civil War.

"Kenya, therefore, reiterates its solidarity with the people of Sudan as they define their destiny and future political governance through inclusive dialogue. Kenya is confident that the Sudanese people will find a quick solution to the current situation in a manner that safeguards their security and that of the region," he said.

No ulterior motive

Mudavadi clarified that the RSF meeting was not an endorsement of any faction but part of ongoing regional efforts to restore peace in Sudan.

He added that Kenya remains ready, individually and collectively through IGAD, the AU, and other regional mechanisms, to support any efforts agreed upon by the people of Sudan to ensure the stability and prosperity of their country and the entire Horn of Africa region.

"When Kenya offers this space, it is without any ulterior motives. It is because we believe there is no military solution to political disputes," Mudavadi said.

He urged all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to safeguard Sudan's security and the region's stability.

Kenya's response followed Sudan's military-led government condemnation of Kenya's decision to allow the RSF and allied factions to hold a meeting in Nairobi, calling it an 'endorsement' of the paramilitary group that has been locked in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

'Act of hostility'

On Tuesday, February 18, the RSF held an event in Nairobi as a first step towards forming an alliance consisting of political players and armed groups to strengthen the RSF's dominance in Sudan.

The junta led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in a statement on Wednesday, termed the move an "act of hostility" against Sudan's sovereignty.

The junta strongly warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi's actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret" over what it described as Kenya's disregard for international law, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union's Constitutive Act by hosting a political agreement involving the RSF and its affiliates.

The statement, which framed the RSF as a "terrorist Janjaweed militia," claimed that the move could lead to the fragmentation of African states and interfere with Sudan's internal affairs.

"Hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities--while they continue to perpetrate genocide, massacre civilians on an ethnic basis, attack IDP camps, and commit acts of rape--constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes," the Ministry stated.

The junta, which governs from Port Sudan, further accused Kenya of violating its commitment to good neighborliness and reneging on its pledges not to allow hostile activities against Sudan from within its borders.

The Sudanese government described the move as "an act of hostility against the entire Sudanese people."

The conflict in Sudan, which has dragged on for 24 months, continues to devastate the nation.