Ethiopia Renews Commitment to Refugee, Migrant Rehabilitation

Ethiopia, a country hosting over one million refugees and migrants, has called for the integration of migration issues into national economic and labor market policies.

Speaking at the opening of the Khartoum Process thematic meeting on the Safe, Dignified Return and Sustainable Reintegration of Migrants and Refugees, Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Misganu Arega yesterday emphasized Ethiopia's strengthened national partnership and coalition against illegal migration since adopting the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crimes and acceding to the Protocol against smuggling and human trafficking.

Ambassador Misganu stressed the importance of evaluating the achievements and shortcomings of the Khartoum Process over the past ten years to effectively move forward.

He noted that sustainable solutions for returning migrants and reintegration are crucial, as emigration is a shared human experience. While acknowledging the impact of the partnership between origin and destination countries on the migration cycle, he highlighted Ethiopia's progress in transforming irregular migration into legal and safe migration through established policies and migration management frameworks.

Despite the shared interest in safe, orderly, and legal migration, Ambassador Misganu pointed out the need for better integration of migration policies with economic and labor market strategies. He suggested that this integration would significantly impact overall migration issues.

He further emphasized the importance of providing returnees with diverse reintegration options, including entrepreneurship opportunities, access to the labor market, and investment options through various financial resources and fund programs.

He also acknowledged the need for psychosocial and health support for some returnees.

The Ambassador described the Khartoum Process as a valuable platform for consultation and political cooperation on migration between African and European countries.

The African Union Commission for Migration and Displacement Advisor Evelyne Nkeng underscored that the safe return of migrants is a solution to the growing migration crisis, not only in Africa but globally. She emphasized the multidimensional benefits of reintegration, extending beyond return to encompass restored belonging, social, and economic security. Evelyne stressed that member states signatory to the Khartoum Process bear the primary responsibility for implementing reintegration strategies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Migration Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Khartoum Process Chairman, Ambassador Wael Badawi highlighted the Process's success in integrating numerous returnees and refugees while preserving their dignity and safety. He called for increased collaboration among countries and organizations to further implement the Khartoum Process.

Representatives from the European Union and refugee-hosting countries also reiterated the need for renewed commitments to reintegrating and rehabilitating refugees and migrants.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2025