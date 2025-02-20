Nigeria: #EndBadGovernanceProtest - 10 People Killed, N11bn Lost in Kano - Report

The Kano State Government's Committee of Inquiry on the #EndBadGovernance protest has submitted its findings, revealing that 10 people were killed and property worth N11 billion destroyed during the demonstration.

Lawan Wada, a retired judge and committee chairman, presented the report on Wednesday at a State Executive Council meeting held at the government house presided over by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Following the report's submission, Governor Yusuf announced plans to issue a white paper to identify those responsible for organizing and carrying out the violent protest.

The governor assured that the committee's recommendations would be fully implemented without bias.

The report stated that 10 individuals lost their lives, while seven others suffered severe injuries. Also, both public and private properties sustained damage exceeding N11 billion.

Governor Yusuf said the committee's six-month investigation was conducted independently and without interference.

"I have full confidence in the integrity and professionalism of the committee members. They were selected based on merit, and I trust they carried out their duties impartially," he said.