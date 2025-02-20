Uganda: Family Says Search for Missing Bobi Wine's Brother Nyanzi Yet to Yield Any Results

The family of NUP's chief mobilizer, Nyanzi Ssentamu, remains in distress as their relentless search for him has yielded no results.

Three days after his reported arrest by unidentified security operatives, his whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his wife, children, and relatives increasingly anxious.

On the morning of their search, Nyanzi's wife, Majorine Nyanzi, accompanied by their children, set out to track down his location, moving from one police station to another.

They began their search at Wandegeya Police Station after receiving reports that he had been seen there.

However, upon arrival, officers denied them entry beyond the reception area and insisted they had no record of his detention.

As frustration mounted, the family proceeded to the Central Police Station (CPS), hopeful that they would find answers.

Yet, they encountered a similar response--officers acknowledged knowing who Nyanzi was but claimed they had no knowledge of his arrest or current whereabouts.

At this point, the wife and the children appeared exhausted and increasingly desperate.

Determined to find answers, they divided into two groups; one heading to Kawempe Police Station and the other to the Special Investigations Division (SID) headquarters in Kireka.

Despite their efforts, they were met with repeated denials.

Officers at Kireka informed them that the security personnel alleged to have taken Nyanzi were not under their command and advised them to seek information elsewhere.

"We appeal to whoever arrested him to grant us as well as his lawyers access to him," the wife told members of the press.

Each step of the search only deepened their distress. At every police station, the response was the same--Nyanzi had not been detained there.

Mrs Nyanzi, overwhelmed with anxiety, expressed her fears that her husband, who was unwell and on medication at the time of his arrest, might be suffering in unknown conditions without medical attention.

"The day before his arrest, he spent the whole night with his doctors. He was on medication which he has accessed since his arrest which leaves us worried," she stated.

Meanwhile, NUP lawyers, including George Musisi, joined the search, vowing not to give up until Nyanzi was found.

Musisi emphasized that security operatives were responsible for his disappearance and condemned the continued violation of legal procedures by failing to present him in court.

"At this stage, we have only one option left--to petition the courts to order those holding Nyanzi to produce him, whether dead or alive," Musisi stated firmly.

Nyanzi was reportedly taken by security operatives in unmarked drone vehicles, similar to those used in previous arrests of opposition supporters.

His disappearance has reignited concerns over enforced disappearances, with his family fearing he may never be returned.

As of now, the search continues, but the repeated denials by authorities have left the family with more questions than answers, fueling their growing fears over his safety and well-being.