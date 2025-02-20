Uganda: Museveni Urges Judges to Uphold Ugandan Values in Justice System

President Museveni has called on newly sworn-in judges to ensure that Uganda's justice system aligns with the country's values and societal needs rather than relying on foreign legal standards.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Museveni emphasized the importance of a justice system rooted in Uganda's historical and cultural context.

"In the 1960s, we, the freedom fighters, argued that justice should be tailored to our society, not imposed upon us by European standards. That is how we have been able to understand truth and justice," President Museveni stated.

The president expressed satisfaction with the increasing adoption of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, which he noted as a more effective way of handling legal disputes in a manner that resonates with Ugandan traditions.

He urged legal professionals to embrace this approach and understand the perspectives of ordinary citizens to ensure that legislation is well received.

"It is not primarily the responsibility of lawyers, but it would be helpful if legal professionals understood our people's perspectives. That way, when we enact legislation, it will be well received," he said.

Addressing the role of military courts, Museveni defended their necessity, stating that they serve two key purposes: maintaining discipline within the army and handling cases involving armed criminals. He asserted that trying soldiers in civilian courts could undermine military discipline.

"If a soldier commits an offense, handling it through civilian courts would undermine military discipline," he explained.

The president congratulated the newly appointed judges and their families, urging them to serve with integrity and commitment to justice.

He reiterated his administration's dedication to strengthening Uganda's judicial system and ensuring that it upholds the nation's aspirations.

"I congratulate the newly sworn-in judges and their families and appeal to them to serve with integrity and ensure that Uganda's justice system reflects the values and aspirations of our people," Museveni said.

The ceremony marks a significant moment in Uganda's judiciary, highlighting the government's commitment to a legal system that aligns with national values and practical justice solutions.