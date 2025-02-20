Africa Makes Progress in Public Finance Management, but Challenges Persist

20 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi, delivered a keynote address at the ongoing two-day Public Finance Management Conference for Africa (2025) at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala.

The conference, themed "Enhancing Public Finance in Africa: Progress and Prospects," brought together experts to discuss the continent's progress and challenges in public finance management.

"Public finance management is the foundation for economic growth, poverty reduction, and social transformation," Musasizi emphasized.

He noted that while Africa has made significant strides in building public finance systems, there are still substantial challenges that need to be addressed.

Musasizi highlighted various reforms and initiatives aimed at improving public finance management, including Strengthening legal and institutional frameworks, Adopting technology and digital solutions, Revenue mobilization and tax reforms, improving public debt management

However, he also acknowledged the challenges and gaps that continue to hinder effective management of public finances in Africa, such as limited domestic revenue mobilization, public debt sustainability concerns, Leakages and corruption, weak expenditure management and budget implementation

Musasizi's remarks underscore the importance of addressing these challenges to ensure that public finance management contributes to Africa's economic growth, poverty reduction, and social transformation.

