Uganda: Fire Outbreaks Increased By 13.8% in 2024, Kampala Worst Hit

20 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The number of fire incidents reported in 2024 surged by 13.8%, rising from 1,104 cases in 2023 to 1,280 cases, according to the 2024 police annual crime report.

The increase in fire outbreaks has raised concerns over fire safety, particularly in residential and makeshift structures, which were the most affected.

Out of the reported cases, authorities managed to handle 1,150 incidents successfully, while 120 fires were extinguished before emergency services arrived.

However, 10 of the reported incidents turned out to be false alarms.

The report indicates that the majority of fires (67%) occurred between 06:00 AM and 12:00 PM, while 33% were reported between 12:01 AM and 06:00 AM.

Residential buildings recorded the highest number of fire incidents, followed by makeshift structures, with 300 and 250 cases respectively.

School fires also saw a concerning 9% rise, increasing from 50 cases in 2023 to 55 cases in 2024.

The primary cause of most fire outbreaks was electricity-related issues. The report recorded 270 cases of electrical short circuits, while electrical appliances left unattended accounted for 111 incidents. Additionally, negligence and misuse of wax candles contributed to 217 fire outbreaks.

The Kampala Metropolitan Region recorded the highest number of fire incidents, with 993 cases reported in 2024, highlighting the need for improved fire safety measures in the urban areas.

While fuel-related fire incidents saw a significant drop from 13 cases in 2023 to just three in 2024, one tragic incident at Kigoogwa on October 22, 2024, claimed the lives of 38 people. The fuel tank fire underscored the devastating impact of such occurrences despite their reduced frequency.

Police are urging the public to prioritize fire safety measures, including proper handling of electrical appliances, safe use of candles, and adherence to fire safety protocols in homes and schools to curb the rising trend of fire outbreaks.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.