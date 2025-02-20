Uganda: Fire Outbreaks Increased By 13.8% in 2024, Kampala Worst Hit

The number of fire incidents reported in 2024 surged by 13.8%, rising from 1,104 cases in 2023 to 1,280 cases, according to the 2024 police annual crime report.

The increase in fire outbreaks has raised concerns over fire safety, particularly in residential and makeshift structures, which were the most affected.

Out of the reported cases, authorities managed to handle 1,150 incidents successfully, while 120 fires were extinguished before emergency services arrived.

However, 10 of the reported incidents turned out to be false alarms.

The report indicates that the majority of fires (67%) occurred between 06:00 AM and 12:00 PM, while 33% were reported between 12:01 AM and 06:00 AM.

Residential buildings recorded the highest number of fire incidents, followed by makeshift structures, with 300 and 250 cases respectively.

School fires also saw a concerning 9% rise, increasing from 50 cases in 2023 to 55 cases in 2024.

The primary cause of most fire outbreaks was electricity-related issues. The report recorded 270 cases of electrical short circuits, while electrical appliances left unattended accounted for 111 incidents. Additionally, negligence and misuse of wax candles contributed to 217 fire outbreaks.

The Kampala Metropolitan Region recorded the highest number of fire incidents, with 993 cases reported in 2024, highlighting the need for improved fire safety measures in the urban areas.

While fuel-related fire incidents saw a significant drop from 13 cases in 2023 to just three in 2024, one tragic incident at Kigoogwa on October 22, 2024, claimed the lives of 38 people. The fuel tank fire underscored the devastating impact of such occurrences despite their reduced frequency.

Police are urging the public to prioritize fire safety measures, including proper handling of electrical appliances, safe use of candles, and adherence to fire safety protocols in homes and schools to curb the rising trend of fire outbreaks.