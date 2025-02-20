Nigeria: NJC Tackles Benue Govt Over Plan to Remove Chief Judge

20 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

This declaration is contained in a statement issued by the NJC's Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe.

The National Judicial Council has stated that Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue.

This declaration is contained in a statement issued by the NJC's Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe, on Tuesday in Abuja.

"The attention of the NJC has been drawn to a certain media report to the effect that the Benue State House of Assembly has purportedly passed a Resolution recommending the removal of Justice Ikpambese as chief judge of Benue from office.

"Unfortunate as this development is, the council wishes to reiterate that there are clear and unambiguous provisions in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on discipline and appointment of judicial officers vested in the council, which clearly are not adhered to in the instant case.

"Although the council had this morning received a petition against Ikpambese, that petition is yet to be investigated in line with the council's investigation procedure and the principles of fair hearing," the council declared.

The NJC added that as far as the council is concerned, until the complaint is investigated and deliberated upon by it, Justice Ikpambese remains the chief judge of Benue .

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.