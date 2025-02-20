Uganda: Remaining Ebola Patient Discharged in Mbale

Authorities have officially discharged the last Ebola patient from the Mbale Ebola Treatment Center marking the end of positive cases in Uganda.

The patient, a mother who was in contact with the first Ebola victim, has now tested negative for the virus after being treated at the Mbale Ebola Treatment Center for 21 days.

She was discharged alongside 46 other individuals who had been quarantined as contacts.

This successful recovery follows a similar discharge earlier this week in Kampala, where Ebola patients at Mulago Hospital were also declared free of the virus.

The survivor, who tearfully shared her personal story of losing her son to Ebola, expressed deep gratitude towards the healthcare team who supported her and her family.

"I have been in a tough moment. First I lost my dear son in whom I invested everything, I wanted him to be a nurse and make a good family"

Speaking during the event, Dr. Atek Kagirita, Deputy Incident Commander at the Ministry of Health, confirmed that all Ebola patients in Uganda have now recovered and tested negative.

"All positive cases have recovered, and they are all negative," Dr. Kagirita confirmed.

Dr. Kagirita praised the healthcare teams for their quick response and tireless work.

"In 20 days, we have fought back this outbreak effectively in record time," he said

He further explained that while the discharge marks a critical victory, the country remains in the 42-day observation window, a time when authorities continue to monitor for any new cases.

The Mbale outbreak began when the first Ebola victim passed through the casualty unit of the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, triggering a chain of contacts.

Thanks to swift actions by health authorities, including rigorous contact tracing and monitoring, the virus was contained.

Dr. Daniel Mwayafu, Acting Director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, described the moment as one of great relief.

"Today is a day to rejoice and to thank God," he said. Dr Mwayafu further revealed that 100 of the 128 cumulative contacts who were quarantined at the treatment center were successfully discharged.

In addition to local health teams, international partners like the WHO, UNICEF, USAID, MSF, UHA, Baylor, UPDF, Uganda Red Cross, and Uganda Police were lauded for their invaluable contributions to the fight against Ebola.

Dr. Kagirita underscored the importance of international collaboration in achieving success, noting that the partnership between the government and these organizations has been crucial in the swift containment of the outbreak.

Asumin Nasike, co-chairperson of the local Ebola Taskforce, reflected on the emotional toll the first case had on the residents and the challenge it posed to the health workforce amidst limitations.

"We are ensuring vigilance to mop up whatever could have been left behind before we can authoritatively declare Ebola out of Mbale," said Nasike emphasizing the importance of ongoing vigilance in ensuring the virus does not resurface.

The survivor (name reserved) received a certificate confirming her complete recovery.

"This certificate serves not only as proof of her negative status but also as a message to the public that survivors should not face discrimination or stigmatized."