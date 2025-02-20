Liberia: Rights Activist Disputes Cause of Death, Demands Re-Investigation

Gbarnga — Human rights activist Aaron Juaquellie has raised concerns over the cause of Big-boy Flomo's death, calling for a re-investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

Big-boy Flomo was allegedly murdered on November 24, 2021, in the Morris Davis Town, Rock Crusher community of Kokoya Statutory District.

An autopsy conducted by Liberian pathologists Dr. Benedict Kolee and Dr. Zoeborn Kparteh attributed his death to hypovolemic shock, massive blood loss, multiple soft tissue and bone injuries, and a high-velocity blunt force trauma consistent with being struck by a moving train.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Juaquellie pointed to inconsistencies between the police's preliminary findings and the autopsy report, arguing that the contradictions warrant a fresh investigation.

"Our rule of law dictates that where there is reasonable doubt, there is a problem. The discrepancies in these reports create reasonable doubt, which is why we are calling for a re-investigation," Juaquellie asserted.

He contended that the reports contain misalignments and contradictions that must be thoroughly examined to prevent impunity.

Juaquellie further criticized the credibility of the investigation, arguing that the report is biased and lacks transparency, particularly since those allegedly responsible.

According to Juaquellie, since the 2021 incident, no thorough investigation has been conducted, and the Ministry of Justice has taken no concrete steps to ensure accountability.

In November 2021, Flomo's lifeless body was discovered along the railway of the multinational iron ore company ArcelorMittal, with several body parts crushed, leading many to suspect he had been struck by a moving object.

Following the incident, several individuals were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, but the court adjourned the case pending the autopsy findings. However, no further legal action has been taken, leaving justice for Flomo's death unresolved.

Juaquellie is demanding that authorities revisit the case to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.