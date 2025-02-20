Ethiopia: Metropolis Focuses On Project Performance Culture to Boost Competitiveness

ADDIS ABABA — The announcement of a new focus on cultivating a culture of effective project performance was made yesterday by Addis Ababa City Administration.

Mayor Adanech Abiebie stated that this initiative aims to ensure sustainable benefits for residents and enhance the city's international competitiveness.

The Mayor made the announcement while presenting the city's six-month performance report to the Addis Ababa Council. She reported that the city generated 111.5 billion Birr in revenue, representing 90% of the planned 125.5 billion Birr target. This figure reflects a 37.2 billion Birr increase compared to the same period last year.

Mayor Adanch highlighted several key achievements over the past six months, including efforts to create a more favorable environment for residents and attract increased tourism. She noted the completion of 217 projects and promising progress on 13 ongoing mega-projects. Specifically, she mentioned the near completion of the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau and the Yeka 2 G+5 parking structure, which are 67.88% and 96.5% finalized, respectively.

Significant progress has also been made in road infrastructure development, with 25.57 kilometers of asphalt and 8.32 kilometers of gravel roads constructed, representing 87.66% of the planned target.

The city's tourism sector has seen substantial growth, with 4,970,505 visitors, including 546,443 foreigners. This influx of tourists generated 96.8 billion Birr for the city.

In terms of job creation, Addis Ababa created 142,908 permanent jobs out of a planned 150,000. The service sector accounted for the majority of these jobs (97,126 or 68%), followed by industry (30,606 or 21%) and urban agriculture (25,112).

Furthermore, the city is undertaking a 188-kilometer corridor development project in two phases, with progress made on the first phase.

Members of the Addis Ababa Council and standing committees acknowledged the city's progress but emphasized the need for continued efforts, particularly in addressing the holistic needs of residents, according to sources from The Ethiopian Herald.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2025