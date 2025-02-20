Ethiopia: EPHI Finalizes Preparation to Conduct Polio Vaccination in 10 States

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) has announced that necessary preparations have been made to conduct a polio vaccination campaign in 10 states.

EPHI's Polio Vaccination Campaign Coordinator, Mikiyas Alayu, told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that preparations have been finalized to conduct the campaign from February 21 to 24, 2025.

According to him, the campaign will be carried out in Oromia, Tigray, Sidama, Harari, South Ethiopia, South West Ethiopia, Central Ethiopia, Benishangul Gumuz, Somali states, and Dire Dawa city.

"Vaccination campaigns vary, and the novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) is used only in response to outbreaks," he emphasized.

A report indicated that 39 children have shown symptoms of the disease, Mikiyas said, adding that the vaccination campaign is being conducted in response to this health concern.

The report particularly shows that the virus from neighboring Somalia has spread into Ethiopia's Somali state and other areas. Therefore, the second round of polio vaccination in the aforementioned 10 areas will take place in March 2025, the coordinator stated.

He explained that EPHI will widely use both traditional and new media, along with active public advocacy efforts led by prominent figures, to raise awareness and ensure the success of the campaign.

"So far, vaccines and related equipment have been distributed to states, districts, and health stations. In addition, training has been provided at the national level," he noted.

Alongside the polio vaccination, health experts will identify 13 routine vaccines commonly administered in Ethiopia and check for children who have missed or discontinued them. Similarly, children with limb deformities will be identified and provided with better treatment, Mikiyas elaborated.

He reiterated that all concerned bodies should help ensure that children under five receive the polio vaccine.

Mikiyas recalled that a similar vaccination campaign was conducted in Amhara, Afar, and Gambella states, as well as in Addis Ababa and Shaggar cities, in two rounds during October and December 2024.