Ethiopia: Stakeholders Praise Fayda's Document Authentication Effectiveness

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian National Identification Program (Fayda) convened a panel discussion with over 35 key stakeholders to discuss the program's successes and challenges, fostering a shared understanding of its implementation.

Panelists lauded Fayda's importance in curbing illegal activities through document authentication and fraud prevention.

The panel discussion, titled "Fayda for Ethiopia," was organized by the Ethiopian National Identification Program (Fayda) in collaboration with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) and held at the Haile Grand Hotel yesterday.

In his opening remarks, Fayda Program Director-General Yodahe Arayaselassie highlighted the critical role of programs like Fayda in realizing Ethiopia's digital economy aspirations. He noted that major service providers have already integrated services and document authentication into their systems.

"Digital ID is one of the four key pillars of our digital economy," Yodahe stated. "It also promotes financial inclusion by building trust between institutions and their customers."

He clarified that Digital ID encompasses more than just the physical card, emphasizing the unique identification number assigned to each individual.

Representatives from the Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency (CRRSA), Commerical Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), Documents Authentication Registration Service(DARS) , the Ministry of Revenue, and other key stakeholders participated in the panel discussion, sharing their perspectives on the program's importance and effectiveness.

Panelists emphasized that the Fayda digital ID initiative has improved document authentication and is a valuable tool in combating illegal activities. They noted that Fayda facilitates integrated services across various providers, making services more efficient and less time-consuming.

A representative from the Ministry of Revenue stated that the Fayda program reduces the costs associated with biometric data. "It has also helped the Ministry establish modern tax administration, service provision, and revenue collection," the panelist added. "The program is key to economic growth."

A panelist from CRRSA stressed the importance of system integration for effective resource utilization and recommended expanding the program's reach to all regions of Ethiopia, ensuring service availability nationwide.