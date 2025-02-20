Liberia: Ex-Finance Minister, Others Trial Starts Next Monday

Monrovia — The trial of former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and four other former officials is set to commence on Monday, February 24, 2025, at Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia. The defendants have formally requested a jury trial as part of their legal strategy.

During a closed-door meeting at Criminal Court 'C', government prosecutors turned over pieces of evidence to defense lawyers, following a request made during a pre-trial conference with Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie. The pre-trial conference, held on February 19, 2025, was meant to facilitate the exchange of evidentiary materials, a standard requirement before the commencement of any criminal trial.

Defense counsel, led by Cllr. M. Wilkins Wright, expressed dissatisfaction with the evidence presented, arguing that prosecutors have failed to submit a complete body of evidence despite nearly eight months of investigation. Wright described the submissions as "bits and pieces" rather than a comprehensive case file. When defense lawyers attempted to mark the evidence, Judge Willie declined, stating that the prosecution would continue to produce additional evidence during the trial.

At the same conference, the defense formally requested a jury trial, a motion granted by the court. Supreme Court Chamber Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay had earlier ordered Judge A. Blamo Dixon to recuse himself from the case over concerns about potential bias, assigning the matter to Judge Willie. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2025, after which the selected jurors will remain sequestered at the Temple of Justice until the trial concludes.

Prosecutors also requested that the jurors be sequestered, a move aimed at preventing external influence during the proceedings. They further asserted that all available evidence has been submitted and that additional subpoenaed documents would be disclosed as the trial progresses.

The prosecution has faced scrutiny over alleged delays in producing evidence. On February 12, 2025, Criminal Court 'C' summoned both parties for a pre-trial conference after state lawyers had failed to submit required discovery materials. As a result, Judge Willie issued a seven-day ultimatum for the prosecution to turn over all evidence to the defense.

The trial, initially set to begin on February 12, 2025, was postponed due to the prosecution's failure to comply with discovery obligations.

According to the Criminal Procedure Law, Chapter 17, Section 17.2, courts may compel the pre-trial production of books, records, and other documentary evidence deemed relevant to the proceedings.

Former Finance Minister Tweah, along with Nynati Tuan, former Acting Justice Minister/Solicitor General; D. Moses P. Cooper, former Controller at the Financial Intelligence Agency; Stanley S. Ford, former Director of the Financial Intelligence Agency; and Jefferson Karmoh, former National Security Advisor to former President George Weah, face multiple charges. The indictment includes allegations of Economic Sabotage, Fraud on the Internal Revenue of Liberia, Misuse of Public Money, Theft of Property, Money Laundering, Criminal Facilitation, and Criminal Conspiracy.

The accused were formally indicted in September 2024, following a complaint filed by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) through the Ministry of Justice. The indictment alleges that they collectively misappropriated LD$1,055,152,540 and US$500,000 during their tenure in office.

On December 20, 2024, the defendants pleaded "not guilty" to all charges after the indictment was read in court, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-profile trial with significant political and legal implications.