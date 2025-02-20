Ethiopia, Russia Cooperation in Parliamentary Affairs

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia and Russia have agreed to enhance their parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations, reaffirming their longstanding partnership across various sectors.

During an official visit to Ethiopia, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Speaker Valentina Matvienko and her delegation met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), as well as the Speakers of both the House of the Federation and the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR).

In her meeting with the House of the Federation Speaker Agegnehu Teshager, Valentina emphasized Russia's commitment to deepening its strategic ties with Ethiopia through enhanced parliamentary collaboration.

She highlighted the importance of fostering dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and experience exchange between the two federations, including initiatives focused on parliamentary democracy and cultural cooperation.

Agegnehu acknowledged the historical ties between Ethiopia and Russia, stressing the need for mutual support in multilateral parliamentary forums. He expressed appreciation for Russia's continued support for Ethiopia at the UN Security Council and its endorsement of Ethiopia's bid to join BRICS.

Valentina also held discussions with Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the HoPR, where both sides underscored the significance of strengthening economic cooperation. They pledged to expand collaboration in parliamentary affairs, trade, and investment. Tagesse reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to BRICS-related initiatives, while Valentina reaffirmed Russia's readiness to engage with Ethiopia in trade and economic development efforts.

Following her meeting with the Russian delegation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took to social media to highlight the importance of the discussions. "I was pleased to meet with Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, and her delegation. It was a valuable opportunity to discuss and explore Ethio-Russia relations," he stated.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, Valentina announced Ethiopia's participation in events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. She confirmed that either Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed or the President of Ethiopia would attend the celebrations.

"As you know, Ethiopia was the first country to confront fascism when Italy invaded, and Ethiopia ultimately triumphed. It is no coincidence that Ethiopia consistently supports Russian resolutions at the UN against the glorification of Nazism. They are our comrades-in-arms, and we share common values, approaches, and perspectives," Valentina remarked.

Meanwhile, the Russian state-owned television and radio broadcaster, Sputnik, has launched its first African office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Valentina described the launch of Sputnik Africa as a milestone in strengthening Russia's relations with Ethiopia and the African continent at large. She emphasized that the establishment of the media outlet reflects the growing and deepening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Echoing this sentiment, Agegnehu expressed gratitude for Russia's commitment to bolstering Ethiopia-Russia relations, highlighting the importance of enhanced cooperation in media, trade, and governance.

The visit and discussions mark a renewed commitment between Ethiopia and Russia to collaborate across multiple sectors, further solidifying their historical partnership.