Ethiopia: Bureau Head Insists On Maintaining Unified Patriotic Values

Preserving the values and spirit of Ethiopian patriots is vital to passing on a peaceful and prosperous nation to future generations, the Head of the Addis Ababa Culture, Arts, and Tourism Bureau stressed.

Bureau Head Hirut Kassaw (PhD) made the remark yesterday while commemorating the 88th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day, laying a flower wreath at the memorial monument honoring the martyrs.

While commemorating the day, she emphasized that this generation must articulate and exert relentless efforts to sustain and deliver a dignified, united, and prosperous country to the next generation.

She said, "We have to bear far-reaching goals that realize the bold visions of establishing a united, prosperous, and sovereign Ethiopia."

Marking this month of 'Yekatit' as exemplary of the nation's perseverance, resilience, freedom, equality, and sovereignty, Hirut noted that it serves as a uniting force for Africans and all Black people to live in equality and freedom.

According to her, this month also honors the brave Ethiopians from all walks of life who fought against inequality and colonial mentalities, seeking to transform Ethiopia into a peaceful, prosperous, united, and sovereign nation in all spheres of development. She highlighted the unique significance this has for Africans and the bright future of Black people.

She called for the strengthening of unified patriotic and national values to promote the nation's development and address pressing national, regional, and continental issues.

Hirut urged the general public to nurture responsible citizenship, reflecting the legacy of forefathers and foremothers who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of peace, development, and prosperity, aligned with the principles of democracy, justice, and equality for national patriotism.

The Ethiopian Patriots Association President,Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin emphasized that the day marks the commemoration of ancestors who sacrificed their lives to rid the nation of invasion--not to seek revenge or regret the past.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also mentioned that the Italian fascists, who came for invasion after four decades, massacred over 30,000 innocent civilians who opposed the aggressors.

The day also serves to impart the message of national sacrifice and historical significance to future generations, calling on the community to safeguard peace.

City administration representatives, members of the patriots' association, ambassadors, religious leaders, and others attended the commemorative event.