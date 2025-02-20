Nigeria: Ndume Calls for Probe Into USAID's Operations

Senator Ali Ndume (APC/Borno South) has called for an investigation into the operations of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday during an appearance on Arise News programme, Prime Time, the former Senate Chief Whip said US President Donald Trump's decision to stop USAID funding is Nigeria's opportunity to probe their activities.

His comment comes days after US Congressman Scott Perry, representing Pennsylvania, alleged that USAID had been funding terrorist organisations globally, including Boko Haram.

Ndume said Perry's allegation came at a time when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, also warned that Boko Haram terrorists were being trained and funded by international organisations.

He said, "They come under the pretence of helping when you are in dire need so you don't have the right to question any suspicions. Stopping their funding is our opportunity to investigate."

Speaking further, Ndume said the Nigerian military and security agencies are handicapped because they can't question USAID's activities.

"Security agencies or the federal government do not have the backing or right to question the activities of international organisations," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, on Wednesday night said there is no evidence that the USAID is funding Boko Haram or any terrorist group.

He assured all that if any evidence is found, the US government will work with the Nigerian government to investigate it.

The Senate has since summoned top security chiefs for a closed-door session over the allegation that the agency has been funding Boko Haram activities in the country.

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, along with the Directors-General of the Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency, will appear before the Senate to provide explanations regarding the claims.