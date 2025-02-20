Ethiopia Tackles Climate Change With Dual Approach - MOPD

20 February 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MISGANAW ASNAKE

Ethiopia is demonstrating its commitment to combating climate change through concrete actions at home, complementing its participation in global climate summits, according to the Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD).

This message was shared at a joint MoPD and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) workshop held yesterday on "Multi-stakeholder Collaboration and Partnership for Enhanced Climate Action and Broader Impact."

During the workshop, MoPD Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) emphasized that Ethiopia's actions against climate change have earned international recognition as an exemplary display of consistent commitment to climate issues. She highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative, which has reportedly increased Ethiopia's forest coverage from 2% to 23% in 2023. The Minister also noted the government's promotion and implementation of electric vehicles (EVs) in cities and nationwide, with various institutions participating in the effort.

Fitsum stressed the vital role of CSOs in mobilizing resources and raising awareness about climate issues. She called for financial support from CSOs to address challenges affecting biodiversity, including wildlife and livelihoods, emphasizing that collective action and institutional alignment are crucial for effective implementation. She deemed CSO support for financing green initiatives invaluable.

The Consortium of Christian Relief and Development Association Executive Director Nigusu Legese (PhD) echoed the importance of addressing climate and environmental concerns, highlighting the devastating impacts of climate change. He stressed the need to scale up successful experiences through coordinated action mechanisms, acknowledging Ethiopia's active engagement in climate discourse.

Several CSOs are developing collaborative frameworks with the government to enhance climate action. These frameworks aim to improve cooperation and coordination between the government and communities, which is seen as essential for success. CSOs play a critical role in resource mobilization, awareness creation, and implementing concrete actions.

"Analyzing the impact of climate change together can help mitigate its effects, and institutional alignment creates a favorable environment for implementation," a participant noted.

