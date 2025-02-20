Nigeria: Nimasa Reviews MLC 2006 to Strengthen Nigeria's Commitment to Seafarers' Rights

20 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is currently reviewing 16 proposed amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), 2006, often referred to as the "Seafarers' Bill of Rights."

This was revealed at a three-day tripartite technical meeting, which gathered key stakeholders from the government, employers, unions, and international maritime partners to assess Nigeria's ongoing commitment to improving maritime labor standards and seafarers' welfare.

Dr. Dayo Mobereola, NIMASA's Director General, who was represented by Mr. Jibril Abba, the Agency's Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, stated that the proposals aim to align Nigeria's maritime regulations with international best practices, ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and sustainability.

He stated: "This session is about more than policy amendments; it is about fostering a shared commitment to the sustainability of the maritime sector and the protection of seafarers' rights."

He reiterated the importance of the meeting, noting that the discussions would address key issues such as the impact of emerging technologies, environmental concerns, and the evolving needs of seafarers--all aimed at improving working conditions and encouraging industry growth.

Mr. Essah Aniefiok, Nigerian ILO Attaché (Labour Services), stressed the need for cooperation among all sector stakeholders to achieve the set objectives.

Dr. Amos Kuje, Regional Advisor and ILO expert on MLC 2006, noted that Nigeria is recognized as a focal point in Africa by the ILO. He stressed the importance of Nigeria maintaining this leadership, particularly as the country contemplates the Category C seat at the upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections.

