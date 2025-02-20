Nigeria: Quickteller Simplifies JAMB Epin Purchase for Candidates

Quickteller, Nigeria's leading digital payment platform powered by Interswitch, has commenced the sale of JAMB ePINs for the 2025 examination cycle, ensuring a seamless registration experience for prospective candidates. The mode of purchase is integrated with the National Identification Number (NIN) system, providing a secure and verified registration process which safeguards the candidates' personal information.

Candidates can send their 11-digit NIN via SMS to 55019 or 66019 to generate a unique 10-digit profile code. With this code, they can swiftly purchase their ePIN on Quickteller's dedicated portal at www.quickteller.com/search/jamb.

Once the purchase is complete, the ePIN is sent directly to the candidate's registered mobile number, allowing them to proceed to any accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre nationwide to complete their registration. This seamless, fully digital process highlights Quickteller's commitment to hassle-free payment transactions for millions of Nigerians.

Commenting on the initiative, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head of Growth Marketing for Merchants and Ecosystems at Interswitch stated: "At Quickteller, we are committed to advancing education in Nigeria through innovation. By simplifying the JAMB ePIN purchase, we remove barriers and ensure students can easily access higher education opportunities. Seamless payment solutions are key to enabling essential services, and we remain dedicated to empowering students on their academic journey."

Quickteller continues to strengthen its position as a leader in Nigeria's digital payment landscape, consistently delivering solutions that enhance the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

The platform's role in facilitating JAMB ePIN purchases is one of many successful initiatives aimed at simplifying access to essential services for Nigerian consumers.