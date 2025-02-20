Eritrea: Vaccination Coverage in Sel'a Sub-Zone

20 February 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — Nurse Idris Humed, head of the Rikeb health center, reported that vaccination coverage in Sel'a sub-zone has reached 85% due to increased public awareness.

Nurse Idris stated that this commendable progress is the result of coordinated efforts by healthcare practitioners, local administrations, units of the north-west border control, and other stakeholders.

Women in the Hambekta administrative area highlighted that, despite their remote location, the strong commitment of healthcare professionals has ensured that no child is left unvaccinated. They also called for strengthened awareness-raising activities to further enhance public understanding.

Nurse Idris also emphasized the need to address shortages in essential facilities, including transportation and ambulance services, to better support the vaccination program, which is conducted every two months across all administrative areas of the sub-zone.

