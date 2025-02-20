Eritrea: Local Elections in Keren Sub-Zone

Keren — Elections for area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators are currently underway in Keren sub-zone. The purpose of these elections is to replace outgoing officials who have completed their three-year terms.

Mr. Rezene Araya, administrator of the sub-zone, stated that pre-election campaigns were conducted to raise awareness and encourage participation. He urged residents to refrain from sub-nationalist sentiments and to elect trustworthy representatives.

Mr. Rezene also called on the newly elected officials to serve their communities diligently and uphold the trust placed in them.

The newly elected representatives expressed their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication and addressing the needs of their constituents.

The elections in the sub-zone began on 11 February and will continue until 4 March.