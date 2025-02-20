Ghana: Gbi Paramount Chief Commends President - for Appointing Dr Asiamah As New BoG Governor

The Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VII, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the appointment of Dr Johnson Pandid Kwesi Asiamah as the new Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Togbega Gabusu noted that Dr Asiamah, an astute and accomplished economist's appointment as the Governor of the BoG, was timely and strategic in view of the economic challenges facing the country.

Togbega Gabusu in a statement signed on behalf of the Gbi Traditional Council, said Dr Asiamah is a capable, knowledgeable, affable and ethical leader who would help bring stability and promote the growth of the economy.

According to the statement, the Gbi Traditional Council recognised the President's commitment to fostering economic resilience and innovation that would bring prosperity to the people.

Togbega Gabusu, said that the Gbi Traditional Council was confident that under the leadership of Dr Asiamah, the BoG would continue to implement policies that would promote financial inclusiveness.

He expressed the hope that "Dr Asiamah would enhance monetary stability and support sustainable development across the country."

Togbega Gabusu, who is also the President of the Gbi Traditional Council, urged stakeholders to support the new Governor of the BoG to work towards a prosperous future for Ghanaians.

The statement pledged that "as custodians of the land on which a branch of the Bank of Ghana was established at Hohoe, the Traditional Council would support the new Governor. We congratulate Dr Asiamah."

Tofbega Gabusu lauded the President particularly for the speed with which he appointed his ministers of state, and that "there is high hope among Ghanaians that President Mahama would live up to expectations."

The statement called on Ghanaians to support the government to effectively implement programmes and policies.