Kenya Airways Acquires New Boeing 737-800 Aircraft

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has acquired a new aircraft as the airline commits to higher capacity, enhance operationak efficiency and meet growing demand.

The Boeing 737-800, which has a capacity of 170 seats and was acquired from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), now grows the national carrier fleet to 35 aircraft.

"It will increase our seat capacity and is a demonstration of our ability to adapt and grow in a challenging operating environment, even as the global aviation industry faces challenges in aircraft availability," KQ MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka.

"These efforts are part of Kenya Airways' broader strategy to enhance its network, improve connectivity, and deliver exceptional service to its guests," Kilavuka added.

The additional aircraft comes at a time when KQ is expanding its fleet through strategic partnerships with leading aircraft manufacturers and lessors.

"We are committed to building a robust and modern fleet that supports our vision for growth," stated Kilavuka.

"The acquisition of the B737-800 aircraft from DAE is a great milestone in our long-term partnership and solidifies our relationship as we work together in the future," he added.

"It is also a clear signal to the aviation industry that Kenya Airways is a reliable and forward-thinking partner. We invite other partners to join us on this journey as we expand our operations and strengthen our position in the global aviation market."