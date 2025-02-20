Ghana: Former Speaker Adjaho Elected Council of State Chairman

Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, a former Speaker of Parliament, was on Tuesday, elected as the chairman of the Council of State.

This took place prior to the Council's inauguration by President John Dramani Mahama, at the Jubilee House, in Accra.

Mr Adjaho on behalf of the Council assured the President that members would work as a team, saying "We will support you in the governance structure, in the discharge of our constitutional and statutory responsibilities".

He said that some people had questioned the relevance of the Council of State, adding "Some have even called for its abolition, but I want to assure you that this Council will be a Council of a difference".

Mr Adjaho noted that many members of the Council were distinguished men and women in their own rights.

He expressed hope in the country, which according to him was consistent with the President's vision of empowering all manner of people, irrespective of their background.

Mr Adjaho said "Mr President, I wish to report that we have three young men on this Council who are in their 30s, the youngest being 32 years."

The chairman said "So even as people are calling for its abolition, the youth seem to have some confidence in their Council. Mr President, you can count on us, day and night, we shall respond."

Mr Adjaho said members of the Council were aware that President Mahama had taken over the mantle of the country at a very difficult time; citing national debts.

Mr Adjaho gave the assurance that the Council shall give the President the necessary advice so that he could "weather the storm."

The Council of State is a constitutional body established to counsel the President of the country in the performance of his functions.

The Council consists former public officials, regional representatives and presidential appointees.

Established under Article 89 of the 1992 constitution of the country, the Council is mandated with the role of advising the President, Judiciary, Parliament and other State institutions on national issues, considering bills passed by Parliament, as well as making recommendations on appointments and other matters.

The Council plays a crucial role in the country's governance structure by providing guidance and advice to the President in ensuring informed decision-making.

However, according to the Constitution, the appointment of a member of the Council of State may be terminated by the President on grounds of stated misbehaviour or when the person is unable to perform his functions arising from infirmity of body or mind, and with the prior approval of Parliament.

The members of the council include former Chief Justice, Chief of Defence Staff, and Inspector-General of Police, one representative from each of Ghana's 16 regions, President of the National House of Chiefs, and 11 presidential appointees.

The representatives from each region of the country is elected in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Commission under article 51 of the country's Constitution by an electoral college which comprise two representatives from each of the districts in the region who were nominated by the District Assemblies in the region.

The Council meets at least four times a year and may also convene at the request of the President, Parliament, or at least five members. - GNA