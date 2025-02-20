Nigeria: Why My Political Ally Was Incarcerated - El-Rufai

Mr Saidu, who served as former Governor El-Rufai's chief of staff, was arrested on allegations of money laundering and other charges in January.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has welcomed back his political ally, Bashir Saidu, after his release from a Kaduna prison where he spent 50 days.

Mr Saidu was released on Wednesday. A former chief of staff to the former governor, he was arrested on allegations of money laundering and other charges in January.

He was also Commissioner for Finance and Local Government Affairs under Mr El-Rufai's administration.

The former governor expressed his relief at the release of his ally and described Mr Saidu's incarceration as unjust.

He said they have been friends for over 53 years, since their time as classmates at Barewa College, Zaria.

Mr El-Rufai described him as a grassroots politician and sound technocrat.

"After 50 days of abduction and unjustified incarceration, Bashir Saidu is now free and at home. Bashir has been my friend for over 53 years - a Barewa College classmate, former Commissioner of Local Government, and of Finance, and former Chief of Staff.

"A grassroots politician, sound technocrat, and true public servant, Bashir largely dominates the progressive politics of Kaduna North and Central Senatorial Districts from the days of APP, ANPP, CPC and the APC."

"That is the main reason behind his persecution, and the payback to those behind it will be known on or before the 2027 elections, in sha Allah.

"The role of some policemen in the abduction, as well as the conduct of some Judges of the Federal High Court and the State High Court, in obstructing and delaying bail for clearly bailable offences was quite enlightening and will be tabled in the court of public opinion - when all the facts are assembled. Please stand by for some interesting insights. Thank you. - @elrufai."

Background

Mr Saidu was arrested by police operatives of Operation Fushin Kada, formerly known as Operation Yaki in the state, at Rigachikun in January.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged him before the Federal High Court over alleged money laundering.

Mr Saidu met the bail conditions on Wednesday and was released.

Family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the politician's home in Kaduna to receive him.