Ghana: Attacks On Journalists Cast Dent On Our Democracy - GJA President

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says attacks on journalists cast a dent on Ghana's democracy.

It said that journalists were crucial to the development of every society, and urged Ghanaians to desist from attacking journalists. The President of the GJA, Mr Albert Dwumfour, stated these at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday to update Ghanaians on Ahmed Suale murder case and latest assault on journalists.

He said the association met the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Akuffo Dampare, on the issue last week.

Mr Dwumfour said although the IGP had promised to bring closure to the matter, the GJA would pursue justice for the slain investigative journalist at the Economic Community of West Africa(ECOWAS) Court of Justice if the end of March, the police fail to honour its promise.

Related Articles

"While holding the assurances of the IGP in good faith, we remain faithful to our demands that if we don't see or hear anything concrete from the police after the end of March 2025, we shall proceed to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice to find justice," he emphasised.

The GJA President further indicated that the association counts on President Mahama, who is also a journalist to bring justice to the late Suale, his family, journalists and the nation.

"In making this appeal, we remind the President of the commitments he made to the media and the nation on July 7, 2024, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel during a media engagement.

"On that occasion, I, on behalf of the GJA, asked President Mahama (then Presidential Candidate of the NDC) about his thoughts on the privatisation of the state-owned media and assault against media practitioners."

"The President said he was against both instances and pledged to promote the interests of the media," the association noted, adding that "this is the time we expect the President to redeem his pledge.

We shall continue to remind him of his assuring words. We hope he will not give us cause to believe those words were mere rhetoric," it added.

Moreover, Mr Dwumfour said he was worried at the spate of attacks on journalists few months into the year 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In particular reference, he underlined, was the attack on Ohemeng Tawiah of the Multimedia Group in the Ashanti Region, and others at Walewale, in the North East Region.

"It is very sad to note that in the Month of Love, when people were demonstrating love to their dear ones with red gifts, our colleagues who were in the line of duty were made to see red blood as a reward for serving Mother Ghana.

"It is also disheartening to note that just about 50 days into the second John Mahama's administration, we have witnessed seven cases of assault against journalists."