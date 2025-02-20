Zimbabwe: Information Ministry, Parly Portfolio Tours ZMC, ZBC

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media are scheduled to tour the Zimbabwe Media Commission and State Broadcaster ZBC today.

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Omphile Marupi will represent Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is chaired by Mr Caston Matewu.

The tour will start at the ZMC, which is one of the five Chapter 12 Independent Commissions whose purpose is the entrenchment of democracy in society.

The ZMC's major focus is on the promotion and protection of freedom of expression and the media and facilitating access to information held by public entities to promote transparency, accountability and the protection of human rights.