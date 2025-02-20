Zimbabwe: Sexual Harassment in Media Sector to Be Flushed Out - ZMC

20 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The Zimbabwe Media Commission has said it is committed to eliminating sexual harassment in the media industry to ensure that it remains a friendly space for all.

Speaking during the tour of the ZMC offices by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, ZMC chairperson Professor Ruby Magosvonge said sexual harassment in the media is being dealt with.

"Sexual harassment is a cancer in the media industry. I will work with players in the industry to make the workplace more friendly," she said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Dr Omphile Marupi and Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services chair, Mr Caston Matewu are leading the tour.

The ZMC is one of the five Chapter 12 Independent Commissions whose purpose is the entrenchment of democracy in society through respect for the Constitution, rule of law and human rights.

Its major focus is on the promotion and protection of freedom of expression and the media and facilitating access to information held by public entities to promote transparency, accountability and the protection of human rights.

