Zimbabwe: EU Lifts Sanctions On Zimbabwe Defence Industries

20 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The European Union (EU) has removed Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) from its list of sanctioned entities but has maintained its arms embargo on the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EU Council announced the adjustment of its restrictive measures on Zimbabwe until February 2026.

"The Council has renewed its framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until February 20, 2026," reads the statement.

However, the bloc said restrictions on arms and equipment will remain in place.

The EU said it is committed to monitoring developments in Zimbabwe, stating that it is prepared to adjust its policies in response to changes on the ground.

