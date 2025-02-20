Liberia: Rural Grand Bassa Awaits Mobile Clinic

20 February 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

As Nyonblee Cares Foundation holds health and education program this weekend

The Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF) is set to launch two major initiatives this weekend in Grand Bassa County, reinforcing its mission to improve healthcare and education for vulnerable communities.

On Saturday, February 22, NCF will deploy its Mobile Clinic to Vambo Township, District #2, providing free medical services to residents. The mobile clinic will offer essential consultations, treatments, and health education, ensuring rural communities have access to much-needed healthcare free of charge without the burden of long-distance travel to medical facilities.

On Sunday, February 23, the Foundation will celebrate the 5th Graduation Ceremony of its Speed School Program, with 28 students, ages 9-14, successfully completing the 10-month accelerated learning program designed to reintegrate out-of-school children into formal education. The initiative has been instrumental in helping disadvantaged children catch up on their studies and transition into the regular school system.

The Foundation's Director George Stewart highlighted the impact of these initiatives as saying, the foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities through strategic interventions in health and education.

Stewart said the foundation's mobile clinic will bring essential medical services to those in need, while the Speed School graduation is a testament to the power of second chances in education for children who missed out in early childhood education.

Established in 2011, The Nyonblee Cares Foundation with its partner, the Nyonblee Cares Foundation USA makes intervention in health, education and empowerment for Liberian communities.

